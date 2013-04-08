Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Clear sound
The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clear sound
The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls. See all benefits
Clear sound
The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clear sound
The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls. See all benefits
In-Ear Headset
Total:
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Sound
Design
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Product dimensions