    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3570PK/98
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Music colors Music colors Music colors
      Music colors

      Distinctive colors to match for all occasion. With an ultra small in-ear design conforms to ear shape for best fit. Quality speakers provides precise sound with a powerful bass. Ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Suggested retail price: $19.90

      Music colors

      Suggested retail price: $19.90

        Music colors

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 58582 2
          Gross weight
          0.1256  kg
          Height
          5.9  cm
          Length
          17.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0294  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.0962  kg
          Width
          9.8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 58578 5
          Gross weight
          1.1848  kg
          Height
          13.4  cm
          Length
          36.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.2352  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.9496  kg
          Width
          21.3  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 70734 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0242  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0098  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0144  kg
          Width
          5  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          12 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Type
          Dynamic

