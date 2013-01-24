Home
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3590GN/10
    Extra bass
      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE3590GN/10
      Extra bass

      The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound.

        Extra bass

        Compact earphones with soft caps

        • Light green
        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          12 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Type
          Dynamic
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.125  kg
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.039  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.086  kg
          Width
          8.1  cm
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71374 3
          Gross weight
          0.276  lb
          Height
          2.4  inch
          Length
          7.1  inch
          Nett weight
          0.086  lb
          Tare weight
          0.19  lb
          Width
          3.2  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.127  kg
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.312  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.815  kg
          Width
          17.9  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71374 6
          Gross weight
          2.485  lb
          Height
          5.5  inch
          Length
          14.8  inch
          Nett weight
          0.688  lb
          Tare weight
          1.797  lb
          Width
          7  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          2.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.03  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Width
          5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71374 9
          Depth
          1.1  inch
          Gross weight
          0.066  lb
          Height
          6.8  inch
          Nett weight
          0.029  lb
          Tare weight
          0.037  lb
          Width
          2  inch

