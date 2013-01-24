Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Extra bass
The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra bass
The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits
Extra bass
The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra bass
The ultra small in-ear design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits
In-Ear Headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Sound
Connectivity
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions