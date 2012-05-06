The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
This product qualifies for VAT relief
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
In-Ear Headset
Dynamic bass
The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls. See all benefits
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
In-Ear Headset
- {discount-value}
Total:
recurring payment
Dynamic bass
Play music and talk
Blue
Integrated microphone & call button
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit
Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.
A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
Rubberized cable relief enhances durability
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.