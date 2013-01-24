Home
      With transparent housing provide a color mix in-ear headphones. Ergonomics design conforms to ear shape for best fit, small efficient speakers for an precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

        Music colors

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Comfy, hybrid earcaps for exceptional comfort

        With soft inner and softer outer layers, these earcaps are more comfortable to wear for proplonged listening enjoyment.

        Cord slider for tidy cable management

        A mini cord slider allows you to adjust the length of the cable and keeps cable tidy when wound up around the device. Also, slide the cord slider towards the earpieces to keep cable always untangle after storage.

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 53135 5
          Height
          6.5  cm
          Length
          30.8  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Width
          11.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.3324  kg
          Nett weight
          0.0636  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2688  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 53130 0
          Height
          14.7  cm
          Length
          31.6  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          24.3  cm
          Gross weight
          1.58  kg
          Nett weight
          0.2544  kg
          Tare weight
          1.3256  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          EAN
          87 12581 53127 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Height
          17  cm
          Width
          5.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.042  kg
          Nett weight
          0.0106  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0314  kg

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          10 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Type
          Dynamic

