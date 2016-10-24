2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3900SL/00
Rich bass
Premium in-ear headphones feature great bass, comfort and looks. Efficient speaker drivers give powerful sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings look sleek and classy.
Silver
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.
3.4
of 5
10
Reviews
AuzzieAries
24/10/2016
Australia
THE best headphones i have EVER had
Honestly these things are a godsend from the god of all things electronic, ive had mine for a year now and i promise they've gone through fire and back and still have the sound of an angel. The quality is absolutly amazing and i cant honestly reccommend a better set! IF these ever stop working im set on buying the exact same!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones
Matrese
19/08/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A good example of a decent headphone.
This product is mainly useful for the jack so it can be used in most electronic items in order to play music. Decibel level no problem and can also be used as a hands free on most smartphones. So, in conclusion, does a great job of letting you play your music and also has lasted for over two years in my case.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900WT In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900WT In-Ear Headphones
Darnel
29/06/2017
Canada
Crisp sound and stays inside the ears.
The Philips In-Ear Headphones have been great to me for a solid year. Crisp sound, no cutouts or drop in quality and are comfortable all the time. I have worn them for my shift for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week since I purchased them and they have not let me down until just last week when they finally, finally cut out. I have tried /several/ in ear buds and these have been top notch. I would most certainly buy another pair!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BL In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BL In-Ear Headphones