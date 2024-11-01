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      SHE3905PP In ear headphones with mic

      SHE3905PP/00

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      Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

      Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

      Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

      Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

      Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

      Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

      Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

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