Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enhanced bass
With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberized soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enhanced bass
With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberized soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting. See all benefits
Enhanced bass
With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberized soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enhanced bass
With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberized soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting. See all benefits
In-Ear Headphones
Total:
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Air in between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Product dimensions
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.