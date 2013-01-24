Home
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE7000BR/98
    • Compact fit Compact fit Compact fit
      Compact fit

      With micro efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management to prevent cable tangling.

        Compact fit

        • Red
        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

        Anti-tangle slider

        Anti-tangle slider

        When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully. This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, and to minimize the risk of the cables tangling.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          13,9  cm
          Height
          9,12  cm
          Depth
          1,1  cm
          Weight
          0,011  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          10 - 23,500  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohms
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71059 9
          Gross weight
          0,156  kg
          Height
          10,5  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Nett weight
          0,033  kg
          Tare weight
          0,123  kg
          Width
          8,5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71059 2
          Gross weight
          1,554  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          38,2  cm
          Nett weight
          0,264  kg
          Tare weight
          1,290  kg
          Width
          18,7  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Depth
          2,6  cm
          Height
          17,2  cm
          Width
          9,7  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71059 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Gross weight
          0,038  kg
          Nett weight
          0,011  kg
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Tare weight
          0,027  kg

