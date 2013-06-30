  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Clear natural sound

      Add zest to your life with CitiScape Indies' urban-cool colors, inspired by the most vibrant cities and hoods. Soft, noise-isolating ear caps seal in the amazingly clear sound and dynamic bass for a comfy and immersive experience. See all benefits

        Clear natural sound

        with anti-tangle flat cable

        • CitiScape collection
        • In-ear
        • Purple
        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for a perfect fit

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for a perfect fit

        Your CitiScape in-ear headphones come with 3 pairs of ear caps so you can treat your ears to a perfect fit. The ear caps come in 3 sizes, from small to large – and are all stylish yet superbly comfortable.

        Flat anti-tangle cable with slider to keep you tangle-free

        Flat anti-tangle cable with slider to keep you tangle-free

        Finely tuned 9mm drivers deliver clear sound & dynamic bass

        Finely tuned 9mm drivers deliver clear sound & dynamic bass

        Noise isolating ear caps to block out the city's noise

        Noise isolating ear caps to block out the city's noise

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability to help extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber where the cable connects the ear shell protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          19 - 21 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          25  mW

        • Design

          Color
          Purple

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17,5  cm
          Height
          6,9  inch
          Width
          9,5  cm
          Width
          3,7  inch
          Depth
          2  cm
          Depth
          0,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,013  kg
          Nett weight
          0,029  lb
          Gross weight
          0,0502  kg
          Gross weight
          0,111  lb
          Tare weight
          0,0372  kg
          Tare weight
          0,082  lb
          EAN
          69 23410 71911 6
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          38  cm
          Length
          15,0  inch
          Width
          16  cm
          Width
          6,3  inch
          Height
          25  cm
          Height
          9,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,312  kg
          Nett weight
          0,688  lb
          Gross weight
          1,73  kg
          Gross weight
          3,814  lb
          Tare weight
          1,418  kg
          Tare weight
          3,126  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71911 3
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18  cm
          Length
          7,1  inch
          Width
          7  cm
          Width
          2,8  inch
          Height
          10,5  cm
          Height
          4,1  inch
          Nett weight
          0,039  kg
          Nett weight
          0,086  lb
          Gross weight
          0,182  kg
          Gross weight
          0,401  lb
          Tare weight
          0,143  kg
          Tare weight
          0,315  lb
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71911 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          2,2  cm
          Width
          0,9  inch
          Height
          2,4  cm
          Height
          0,9  inch
          Depth
          1,2  cm
          Depth
          0,5  inch
          Weight
          0,0127  kg
          Weight
          0,028  lb

