      Pump up the bass

      Headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver rich, deep bass, and crystal clear sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience.

        Pump up the bass

        10mm drivers/semi-closed back
        In-ear
        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

        Anti-tangle slider

        Anti-tangle slider

        When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, and to minimze the risk of the cables tangling.

        Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        In-line remote for volume and call control

        In-line remote for volume and call control

        Want to change the volume? Accept or reject a call? The remote features volume and call controls. With this headset control is at your fingertips!

        Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

        Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

        You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

        The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

        Sensitive and sleek mic for picking up your voice clearly

        Sensitive and sleek microphone for picking up your voice clearly

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          8 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          10  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Compatible with:
          Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.4  cm
          Width
          9.6  cm
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0192  kg
          Gross weight
          0.0622  kg
          Tare weight
          0.043  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 70900 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          41.8  cm
          Width
          20.5  cm
          Height
          17.9  cm
          Nett weight
          0.4608  kg
          Gross weight
          2.017  kg
          Tare weight
          1.5562  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 59521 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          19.8  cm
          Width
          10.2  cm
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.1152  kg
          Gross weight
          0.448  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3328  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 59523 4
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

