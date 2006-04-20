  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    In ear headphones

    SHE8500/00
    • Extra Bass Extra Bass Extra Bass
      In ear headphones

      SHE8500/00
      Extra Bass

      In-ear headphones for superb sound. Ultra small quality speakers and choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a snug fit that block external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfort fit.

        Extra Bass

        Noise isolation

        • Noise isolation
        3 interchangeable rubber caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

        The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favorite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Ergonomically-shaped headphone enhances user comfort

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

        This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectivly by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          10  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Frequency response
          8 - 24 500  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, asymmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes ear caps
        • Case

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

