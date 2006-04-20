Other items in the box
- 3 sizes ear caps
- Case
Extra Bass
In-ear headphones for superb sound. Ultra small quality speakers and choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a snug fit that block external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfort fit. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
In ear headphones
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favorite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectivly by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Sound
Connectivity
