Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE9701/97
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Precise directional sound Precise directional sound Precise directional sound
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE9701/97
      Overall Rating / 5

      Precise directional sound

      A thorough understanding of the ear canal led to these ergonomically designed Angletube headphones. Naturally fitting all ears, they direct precise sound right to your ear drums resulting in distortion-free music.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-Ear Headphones

      Precise directional sound

      A thorough understanding of the ear canal led to these ergonomically designed Angletube headphones. Naturally fitting all ears, they direct precise sound right to your ear drums resulting in distortion-free music.

      Precise directional sound

      A thorough understanding of the ear canal led to these ergonomically designed Angletube headphones. Naturally fitting all ears, they direct precise sound right to your ear drums resulting in distortion-free music.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-Ear Headphones

      Precise directional sound

      A thorough understanding of the ear canal led to these ergonomically designed Angletube headphones. Naturally fitting all ears, they direct precise sound right to your ear drums resulting in distortion-free music.

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Precise directional sound

        Angle acoustics pipe design

        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

        Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

        The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

        Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

        Cushy silicon rubber ear caps for long-lasting comfort

        The ear caps are made of extra soft silicon material which is sensational to the touch and fits effortlessly into your ear. They feel so good that you simply don't want to take them off.

        Ergonomics in-ear design for the best comfort and snug fit

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear so snugly and comfortably that you can put it on and simply forget about it.

        Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

        You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.

        Extension cord provides extra cable length for convenience.

        With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around without carrying your audio source. You can also customize the cable length according to your specific needs.

        Handy zip pouch stores headphones and cable neatly.

        This sumptuous little zip pouch not only looks hip, but also stores your headphones and cable neatly when they're not in use.

        Precisely tuned speakers reproduce a wide frequency range

        Acoustically tuned speaker drivers are carefully designed to reproduce the widest possible frequency range in any recording, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          6 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          0.6 m + 0.6 m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Included
          transport case
          Extension cable
          1.2  m

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.116  kg
          Height
          22  cm
          Nett weight
          0.054  kg
          Tare weight
          0.062  kg
          Width
          10.2  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 47948 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          17.28  kg
          Height
          58.8  cm
          Length
          57  cm
          Nett weight
          5.184  kg
          Tare weight
          12.096  kg
          Width
          50.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 47950 3
          Number of consumer packagings
          96

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1  kg
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          27.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.324  kg
          Tare weight
          0.676  kg
          Width
          24.3  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 47949 7
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 pairs of ear buds (S,M,L)
        • White ear caps

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us