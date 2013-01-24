Other items in the box
- 3 pairs of ear buds (S,M,L)
- White ear caps
Precise directional sound
A thorough understanding of the ear canal led to these ergonomically designed Angletube headphones. Naturally fitting all ears, they direct precise sound right to your ear drums resulting in distortion-free music.
In-Ear Headphones
Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.
The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.
Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition
The ear caps are made of extra soft silicon material which is sensational to the touch and fits effortlessly into your ear. They feel so good that you simply don't want to take them off.
Angled Acoustic Pipe is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear so snugly and comfortably that you can put it on and simply forget about it.
You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.
With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around without carrying your audio source. You can also customize the cable length according to your specific needs.
This sumptuous little zip pouch not only looks hip, but also stores your headphones and cable neatly when they're not in use.
Acoustically tuned speaker drivers are carefully designed to reproduce the widest possible frequency range in any recording, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton