    Headband Headset

    SHH9560/10
    • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
      Headband Headset

      SHH9560/10
      Powerful sound

      These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband Headset

      Powerful sound

      These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

      Powerful sound

      These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband Headset

      Powerful sound

      These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

        Powerful sound

        for your mobile phones

        • Over-ear
        • White
        In-line remote for volume and call control

        In-line remote for volume and call control

        Want to change the volume? Accept or reject a call? The remote features volume and call controls. With this headset control is at your fingertips!

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Sensitive and sleek mic for picking up your voice clearly

        Sensitive and sleek microphone for picking up your voice clearly

        3.5mm plug for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm

        3.5mm stereo connector for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola and Palm

        Extra 3.5mm plug for Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung

        Extra 3.5mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung

        Self-adjusting inner headband

        Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.

        Carrying pouch protects your headphone when not in use

        Look after your headphone and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          17  cm
          Height
          19,5  cm
          Depth
          7,5  cm
          Weight
          0,15  kg

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Singled-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          29  cm
          Width
          21,8  cm
          Height
          25  cm
          Nett weight
          0,45  kg
          Gross weight
          1,72  kg
          Tare weight
          1,27  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 55529 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Height
          21,5  cm
          Width
          19,5  cm
          Depth
          8,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,15  kg
          Gross weight
          0,47  kg
          Tare weight
          0,32  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 70395 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Extra 3.5mm connector

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

