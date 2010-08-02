Other items in the box
- Extra 3.5mm connector
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Powerful sound
These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful sound
These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits
Powerful sound
These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful sound
These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits
Headband Headset
Total:
Want to change the volume? Accept or reject a call? The remote features volume and call controls. With this headset control is at your fingertips!
The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Sensitive and sleek microphone for picking up your voice clearly
3.5mm stereo connector for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola and Palm
Extra 3.5mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung
Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.
Look after your headphone and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Product dimensions
Connectivity
Convenience
Sound
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.