Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Lightweight Headphones

    SHL1700PP/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Lightweight comfort, powerful sound Lightweight comfort, powerful sound Lightweight comfort, powerful sound
      -{discount-value}

      Lightweight Headphones

      SHL1700PP/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Lightweight comfort, powerful sound

      Headphones with ultra lightweight headband design and soft ear cushions which make you feel so comfortable that it feels like you 're wearing nothing even for long listening sessions. The earshells can also be swivel for flat storage. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $33.90
      Find similar products

      Lightweight Headphones

      Lightweight comfort, powerful sound

      Headphones with ultra lightweight headband design and soft ear cushions which make you feel so comfortable that it feels like you 're wearing nothing even for long listening sessions. The earshells can also be swivel for flat storage. See all benefits

      Lightweight comfort, powerful sound

      Headphones with ultra lightweight headband design and soft ear cushions which make you feel so comfortable that it feels like you 're wearing nothing even for long listening sessions. The earshells can also be swivel for flat storage. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $33.90
      Find similar products

      Lightweight Headphones

      Lightweight comfort, powerful sound

      Headphones with ultra lightweight headband design and soft ear cushions which make you feel so comfortable that it feels like you 're wearing nothing even for long listening sessions. The earshells can also be swivel for flat storage. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lightweight Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Lightweight comfort, powerful sound

        Durable lightweight design

        • On-ear
        • Purple

        30mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort and fit

        The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        Simple headband can be fully adjustable for your best fit

        Very simple headband design, but is fully adjustable to fit every head size.

        Complete cushioned earshells provide extra comfort

        The whole earshells of these Philips headphones are completely cushioned with soft foams. You will feel so comfortable that you can hardly notice you are wearing it.

        Foldable headband makes headphone easy to carry around

        The headphone can fold down to a small size for convenient storage when not in use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          chrome plated
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0,6405  kg
          Height
          21  cm
          Length
          24  cm
          Nett weight
          0,204  kg
          Tare weight
          0,4365  kg
          Width
          11  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71069 1

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3,5  cm
          Gross weight
          0,164  kg
          Height
          22,2  cm
          Nett weight
          0,068  kg
          Tare weight
          0,096  kg
          Width
          19,5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71069 4
          Number of products included
          3
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          5,5  cm
          Height
          16,5  cm
          Weight
          0,0679  kg
          Width
          14  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us