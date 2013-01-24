Search terms
Lightweight comfort, powerful sound
Headphones with ultra lightweight headband design and soft ear cushions which make you feel so comfortable that it feels like you 're wearing nothing even for long listening sessions. The earshells can also be swivel for flat storage. See all benefits
Lightweight Headphones
Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.
The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.
Very simple headband design, but is fully adjustable to fit every head size.
The whole earshells of these Philips headphones are completely cushioned with soft foams. You will feel so comfortable that you can hardly notice you are wearing it.
The headphone can fold down to a small size for convenient storage when not in use.
