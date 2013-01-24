MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

Whether you’re listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones lets you keep your favorite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the earshell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.