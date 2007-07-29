  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headband headphones

    SHL8500/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Lightweight comfort Lightweight comfort Lightweight comfort
      -{discount-value}

      Headband headphones

      SHL8500/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Lightweight comfort

      Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband headphones

      Lightweight comfort

      Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

      Lightweight comfort

      Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband headphones

      Lightweight comfort

      Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headband headphones

        Headband headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Lightweight comfort

        High-powered sound

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

        Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

        The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        A 1.5m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        Extra portability provided by extra lightweight material

        The durable, lightweight quality materials enhance comfort for extended wearing and provide extra portability.

        Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Open-type design for a spacious sound experience

        Openings in the earshells and the fabric covering maximize airflow to provide natural sound transparency and optimize the acoustic performance.

        Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

        The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          10 - 28 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single sided
          Cable length
          1.5  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.7  cm
          Gross weight
          .22  kg
          Height
          24.7  cm
          Nett weight
          .085  kg
          Tare weight
          .135  kg
          Width
          19.6  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          7.4  kg
          Height
          53.6  cm
          Length
          44.4  cm
          Nett weight
          2.04  kg
          Tare weight
          5.36  kg
          Width
          39.2  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.61  kg
          Height
          25.6  cm
          Length
          37.4  cm
          Nett weight
          .51  kg
          Tare weight
          1.1  kg
          Width
          21.6  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.