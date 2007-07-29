Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Lightweight comfort
Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Lightweight comfort
Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.
Lightweight comfort
Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Lightweight comfort
Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.
Headband headphones
Total:
Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
The durable, lightweight quality materials enhance comfort for extended wearing and provide extra portability.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Openings in the earshells and the fabric covering maximize airflow to provide natural sound transparency and optimize the acoustic performance.
The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.