    Headband headphones

    SHL9307/10
    Perfect fit, rich bass
      Headband headphones

      SHL9307/10
      Perfect fit, rich bass

      Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for superior sound. The large 40mm studio-grade speakers create detailed sound, with the FloatingCushions that allow for full multi-directional adjustment of earshells to ensure ultimate fit.

        Perfect fit, rich bass

        Superb sound experience

        • On-ear
        • Black

        In-line remote with mic, volume and control

        Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.

        40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

        The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        FloatingCushion design allows auto-adjustment of earshells

        The newly innovated FloatingCushion design allows for full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need of the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensure optimum stabilitiy by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears. Therefore creating a strong owneable story with regards to comfort and fit.

        Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

        The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

        Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Compact fold design let you take your music anywhere

        Easy-to-fold design is compact enough to take your music anywhere

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          15  cm
          Height
          18  cm
          Depth
          5,5  cm
          Weight
          0,099  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.5 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          3.5-6.3 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Depth
          5,5  cm
          Gross weight
          0,251  kg
          Height
          19,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,099  kg
          Tare weight
          0,152  kg
          Width
          19,5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70905 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0,938  kg
          Height
          22,9  cm
          Length
          21,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,297  kg
          Tare weight
          0,641  kg
          Width
          15,8  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 59563 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

