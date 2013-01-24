  • 2-year warranty

      Revel in transparent sound with clear high tones, deep bass and noise isolation with this headphone. The industrial strength polymer headband is highly flexible and unbreakable. Its cushioned and self adjusting headband fits comfortably.

        Clear sound

        Self-adjustable inner headband

        • 40mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear

        40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Carrying pouch protects your headphone when not in use

        Look after your headphone and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Flexible, rugged headband

        Outdoor headphones need to be tough to take the beating, wear and tear of life on the go. Yet hard materials are hardly comfortable to wear.This headband uses an industrial strength polymer which is tough yet flexible enough to provide excellent wearing comfort. You could even twist it without breaking or deforming it.

        Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

        The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          15 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          8.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.295  kg
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.15  kg
          Tare weight
          0.145  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          EAN
          87 12581 49863 4
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.16  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Length
          28.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.45  kg
          Tare weight
          0.71  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          EAN
          87 12581 53445 5

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Weight
          0.14  kg
          Width
          17  cm

