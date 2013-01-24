Home
        85% Less External Noise

        Active Noise Canceling

        • In-ear
        • Black
        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Sophisticated electronics eliminate unwanted noise by 85%

        Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

        Creates a perfect seal for perfect sound

        A perfect seal between your ear and headphone will significantly reduce unwanted background noise. With their superb noise isolating characteristics these headphones not only block out irritating background noise but also deliver superb sound quality at low volume settings.

        Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

        The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

        Slim lightweight controls for power & volume adjustment

        A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable providing convenient volume adjustment and on/off control for the noise canceling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.

        Hang the headphones around your neck for convenience

        For the most convenient neck strap wearing style simply loop the cable over your head and hang the control box from your neck. The integrated cable slide provides added support.

        Press the talk mode to hear the ambient sound conveniently

        You don't need to take off your headphones for hearing the flight annoucement, talking to the flight attendants or being alert to the surrounding environment. Press the talk mode on the control box and the ambient sound will get in to your ears via the microphone of the headphones.

        Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

        Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

        3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        Battery included so you can use your product straight away

        No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          On: 245 ohms; Off: 116 ohms
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Noise canceling effect
          12 dB at 200 Hz; 90 - 2000 Hz
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          Copper

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.5 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          Yes, 3.5-6.3 mm
          Airplane plug
          Yes, 2 * 3.5 mm
          Battery
          Yes, 1.5V Battery LR03/AAA

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55598 6
          Height
          25.5  cm
          Length
          29.4  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          12
          Width
          24.4  cm
          Gross weight
          1.846  kg
          Nett weight
          0.55992  kg
          Tare weight
          1.28608  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.10966  kg
          Height
          19.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.04666  kg
          Tare weight
          0.063  kg
          Width
          9.6  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70436 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55599 3
          Height
          21.1  cm
          Length
          26.7  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Width
          10.6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.842  kg
          Nett weight
          0.27996  kg
          Tare weight
          0.56204  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • airplane adaptor
        • adapter
        • battery
        • pouch
        • she9550 3 sizes ear caps

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

