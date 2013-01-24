Other items in the box
- 3 sizes ear caps
- Control
- Pouch
Active Noise Canceling
Intelligently engineered, sophisticated electronics reduce unwanted noise by 80%, providing supreme listening pleasure
Noise Cancelling Headphones
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.
With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.
No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!
This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent cable tangling when not in use.
Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.
Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition
The acoustics of the headphones are precisely engineered according to the sound profile of in-flight sound system, to reproduce every little detail and the widest dynamic range.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The detachable cable can be unplugged from the earpieces quickly and easily, so that you don't need to take off the headphones every time you leave your seat.
