      The Tread

      Extremely tough in ear headphone and universal headset. Acoustically tuned to be loud with deep bass while delivering clear audio for calls. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts.

        The Tread

        Deep bass and tough

        • O'Neill
        • Black
        3 sizes of ear sleeves for customized fit

        3 sizes of ear sleeves for customized fit

        Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customize the fit to your ears.

        Treadproof with metal housing to protect driver

        Treadproof with metal housing to protect driver

        Treadproof: metal housing and premium rubber casing withstands impacts including somebody stepping on the product

        Tough cable with reinforced connectors

        Tough cable with reinforced connectors

        Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

        Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

        Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

        The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

        Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

        Enhanced, dynamic 9mm driver

        With powerful 9mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

        Universal mic, volume and track control*

        Remote and mic for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          2.3  cm
          Height
          2.7  cm
          Depth
          1.25  cm
          Weight
          0.02326  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          6 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Remote and mic compatilbe with
          Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson
          *Track control compatible with
          iPhone 3GS, iPhone4

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          EAN
          69 23410 71217 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0718  kg
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.02326  kg
          Tare weight
          0.04854  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.314  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Nett weight
          0.55824  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1.75576  kg
          Width
          19.3  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71217 6

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.253  kg
          Height
          10.6  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Nett weight
          0.06978  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.18322  kg
          Width
          8.2  cm
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71217 3

