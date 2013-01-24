Home
    Extra bass
      Extra bass

      Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.

      Extra bass

      Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.

        Extra bass

        for powerful sound

        27mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Contoured earhook increase wearing comfort and stability

        The earhook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. is the part contacting the back of your ears and keep the headphones on your ears

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

        This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectivly by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          4,3  cm
          Height
          5,5  cm
          Depth
          1,9  cm
          Weight
          0,029  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Height
          17,2  cm
          Width
          9,7  cm
          Depth
          2,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,029  kg
          Gross weight
          0,06  kg
          Tare weight
          0,031  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 53256 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18  cm
          Width
          8,2  cm
          Height
          10,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,087  kg
          Gross weight
          0,21  kg
          Tare weight
          0,123  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 53258 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          38  cm
          Width
          18,5  cm
          Height
          25  cm
          Nett weight
          0,696  kg
          Gross weight
          1,966  kg
          Tare weight
          1,270  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 53257 4
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, asymmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          27  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          copper

