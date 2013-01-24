Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Balanced Sound
Neckband headphone with dynamic bass sound.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Balanced Sound
Neckband headphone with dynamic bass sound.
Balanced Sound
Neckband headphone with dynamic bass sound.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Balanced Sound
Neckband headphone with dynamic bass sound.
Neckband Headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Sound
Connectivity