    • Balanced Sound Balanced Sound Balanced Sound
      Neckband headphone with dynamic bass sound.

        Balanced Sound

        contoured neckband for good fit

        32mm speaker driver delivers high performance sound

        The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

        The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Frequency response
          12 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          24  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, asymmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Type of cable
          copper

