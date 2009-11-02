  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Earhook Headphones

    SHS4840/28
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Extra comfortable Extra comfortable Extra comfortable
      -{discount-value}

      Earhook Headphones

      SHS4840/28
      Overall Rating / 5

      Extra comfortable

      This inner earhook sleeves of this headphone can be adjusted to sit on 5 different positions for a more personalized fit. Air in-between the caps and speakers allows for a soft feel as the caps become softer like a cushion.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Earhook Headphones

      Extra comfortable

      This inner earhook sleeves of this headphone can be adjusted to sit on 5 different positions for a more personalized fit. Air in-between the caps and speakers allows for a soft feel as the caps become softer like a cushion.

      Extra comfortable

      This inner earhook sleeves of this headphone can be adjusted to sit on 5 different positions for a more personalized fit. Air in-between the caps and speakers allows for a soft feel as the caps become softer like a cushion.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Earhook Headphones

      Extra comfortable

      This inner earhook sleeves of this headphone can be adjusted to sit on 5 different positions for a more personalized fit. Air in-between the caps and speakers allows for a soft feel as the caps become softer like a cushion.

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Earhook Headphones

        Earhook Headphones

        Total:

        Extra comfortable

        Adjustable earhook fits all ears

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

        Contoured earhook increase wearing comfort and stability

        The earhook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. is the part contacting the back of your ears and keep the headphones on your ears

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

        13.5mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver undistorted sound, an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

        Air in between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.8  cm
          Depth
          1.5  inch
          Gross weight
          0.0356  kg
          Gross weight
          0.078  lb
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Height
          6.8  inch
          Nett weight
          0.0151  kg
          Nett weight
          0.033  lb
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.0205  kg
          Tare weight
          0.045  lb
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          UPC
          6 09585 18003 1
          Width
          5.3  cm
          Width
          2.1  inch

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 06 09585 18003 8
          Gross weight
          1.2944  kg
          Gross weight
          2.854  lb
          Height
          14  cm
          Height
          5.5  inch
          Length
          36.8  cm
          Length
          14.5  inch
          Nett weight
          0.3624  kg
          Nett weight
          0.799  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.932  kg
          Tare weight
          2.055  lb
          Width
          21.4  cm
          Width
          8.4  inch

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          2 06 09585 18003 5
          Gross weight
          0.2886  kg
          Gross weight
          0.636  lb
          Height
          6.3  cm
          Height
          2.5  inch
          Length
          20.6  cm
          Length
          8.1  inch
          Nett weight
          0.0906  kg
          Nett weight
          0.200  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0.198  kg
          Tare weight
          0.437  lb
          Width
          17.9  cm
          Width
          7.0  inch

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Voice coil
          copper
          Frequency response
          12 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.5  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Maximum power input
          15  mW

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.