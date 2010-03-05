  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Wireless notebook mouse

    SPM6800/10
      Mac

      Wireless notebook mouse

      SPM6800/10

      I'm wireless

      Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

        I'm wireless

        Really Easy

        • wireless
        Interference-free 2.4GHz wireless connection

        Interference-free 2.4GHz wireless connection

        The product is connected by a stable wireless solution

        Storable nano dongle

        Storable nano dongle

        The dongle is small which can be stored inside the product. You can also leave the dongle at the USB port without the need to remove it.

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

        High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

        High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

        Philips optical technology ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces, including wood, plastic or paper.

        Works with MAC and PC

        Works with MAC and PC

        Easy-to-use scroll wheel

        User can easily scroll up and down by just one finger.

        Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

        The pouch is not only for storage but can also be used as a screen cleaner to clean the dirts on the screen.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Wireless
          Yes
          Plug & Play
          Yes
          Interfacing
          • USB 1.1
          • USB 2.0

        • Sensor

          Mouse sensitivities
          DPI 1200
          Optical
          Yes

        • Control

          Scroll wheel
          Yes

        • Power

          Number of batteries
          2
          Battery type
          AA

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AA Batteries
          • IFU / User Manual
          Pouch
          Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

        • Green Specifications

          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          Banned Substance Declaration
          • Manufacturer
          • Packaging
          Packaging material
          RPET

        • System Requirements

          Mac OS
          Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows 2000
          • Microsoft Windows ME
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          • Microsoft Windows XP
          • Windows 7
          USB
          Free USB port

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Pouch
        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • User manual

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.
            • Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
            • Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

