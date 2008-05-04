  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD & DVD paper sleeves

    STO3520W/97
    Overall Rating / 5
    • CD & DVD protective sleeves CD & DVD protective sleeves CD & DVD protective sleeves
      -{discount-value}

      CD & DVD paper sleeves

      STO3520W/97
      Overall Rating / 5

      CD & DVD protective sleeves

      Safeguard your media on the go. Different color sleeves make it easy to identify discs. Quantity 50. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD & DVD paper sleeves

      CD & DVD protective sleeves

      Safeguard your media on the go. Different color sleeves make it easy to identify discs. Quantity 50. See all benefits

      CD & DVD protective sleeves

      Safeguard your media on the go. Different color sleeves make it easy to identify discs. Quantity 50. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD & DVD paper sleeves

      CD & DVD protective sleeves

      Safeguard your media on the go. Different color sleeves make it easy to identify discs. Quantity 50. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Care & cleaning

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD & DVD paper sleeves

        CD & DVD paper sleeves

        Total:

        CD & DVD protective sleeves

        • Multi-colored

        Protective paper sleeve

        Paper sleeve shields the disc from dust and contaminants

        Space saving design

        Since paper sleeves are thinner than jewel cases, you can store more discs in the same amount of space.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          16  cm
          Width
          13  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.173  kg
          Gross weight
          0.18  kg
          Tare weight
          0.007  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39050 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          45  cm
          Width
          30.5  cm
          Height
          52.5  cm
          Nett weight
          12.456  kg
          Gross weight
          14.7  kg
          Tare weight
          2.244  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39052 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          72

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          21.5  cm
          Width
          14.5  cm
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Nett weight
          1.038  kg
          Gross weight
          1.14  kg
          Tare weight
          0.102  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39051 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.