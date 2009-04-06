  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner

    SVC2523W/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players
      -{discount-value}

      DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner

      SVC2523W/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players

      Regular cleaning of your DVD/Blu ray player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner

      Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players

      Regular cleaning of your DVD/Blu ray player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players

      Regular cleaning of your DVD/Blu ray player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner

      Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players

      Regular cleaning of your DVD/Blu ray player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner

      DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner

      Total:

      Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players

      • DVD and Blu ray

      Full motion video and audio check

      The audio/video system check determines whether the laser lens for audio and video is accurately reading data and whether the speakers are properly adjusted.

      Safe dry brush cleaning system

      The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the DVD/Blu ray player's laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

      Voice instructions in 8 languages

      The voice instructions on this easy to use DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner guides you through the cleaning process in one of the 8 languages provided.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        15 languages

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        39.4  cm
        Width
        5.5  cm
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.468  kg
        Gross weight
        0.73  kg
        Tare weight
        0.262  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47904 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        41  cm
        Width
        23.8  cm
        Height
        16.5  cm
        Nett weight
        1.872  kg
        Gross weight
        3.6  kg
        Tare weight
        1.728  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47903 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        21.5  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Depth
        1.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.078  kg
        Gross weight
        0.1079  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0299  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 46272 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          Maestro - payment method

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns
          About Philips
          Contact us

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.