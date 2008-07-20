  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Screen cleaning kit

    SVC2545W/10
    Safely clean plasma/LCD screens
      Screen cleaning kit

      SVC2545W/10

      Safely clean plasma/LCD screens

      Everything you need to care for your plasma and LCD screens. Streak -free cleaning liquid safely removes dust, dirt and debris without residue. Ergonomic cleaning pad handle makes maintenance quick and easy. Microfiber cloth for TV housing. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Safely clean plasma/LCD screens

      • Plasma/LCD

      Streak-free cleaning fluid

      Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

      Ergonomic pad handle

      Provides a comfortable, firm and safe grip during cleaning.

      Retractable antistatic brush removes dust

      Use to quickly and safely remove dust from screens

      Unique pad cleaner with ventilated base

      This patented design pad cleaner is made of sponge and foam with a ventilated base. It gently cleans without leaving marks or scratches, absorbs excess cleaning fluid and dries to a clear screen.

      Microfiber cloth

      Gently clean the housing of your TV and components without marking or scratching

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        32  cm
        Width
        18.4  cm
        Depth
        8.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.36  kg
        Gross weight
        0.52  kg
        Tare weight
        0.16  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 36607 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Logistic data

        Product size
        200ml

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        34.9  cm
        Width
        22.2  cm
        Height
        38.42  cm
        Nett weight
        1.44  kg
        Gross weight
        2.7  kg
        Tare weight
        1.26  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 45485 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        4

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        47  cm
        Width
        37.1  cm
        Height
        41  cm
        Nett weight
        2.88  kg
        Gross weight
        6.31  kg
        Tare weight
        3.43  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 36609 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        8

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

