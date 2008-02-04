  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Cleaning kit

    SVC3502W/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Safely clean GPS screens Safely clean GPS screens Safely clean GPS screens
      -{discount-value}

      Cleaning kit

      SVC3502W/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Safely clean GPS screens

      Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Cleaning kit

      Safely clean GPS screens

      Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

      Safely clean GPS screens

      Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Cleaning kit

      Safely clean GPS screens

      Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Cleaning kit

      Cleaning kit

      Total:

      Safely clean GPS screens

      • GPS

      Streak-free cleaning gel for spotless screens

      Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

      2-in-1 cleaning tool

      Combines an antistatic brush and microfiber cleaning pad. Works in concert with the gel to thoroughly and safely clean screens. Easy grip for comfortable use.

      GPS/Kit storage pouch

      Sturdy, oversized neoprene case stores and protects GPS and kit components.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        24.6  cm
        Width
        16  cm
        Depth
        6.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.079  kg
        Gross weight
        0.119  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 36622 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        43.7  cm
        Width
        37.6  cm
        Height
        37.1  cm
        Nett weight
        1.896  kg
        Gross weight
        4.596  kg
        Tare weight
        2.7  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 36624 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        35.8  cm
        Width
        20.6  cm
        Height
        17.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.474  kg
        Gross weight
        0.904  kg
        Tare weight
        0.43  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 36623 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          Maestro - payment method

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns
          About Philips
          Contact us

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.