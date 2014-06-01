  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    HDMI-DVI conversion cable

    SWV2442W/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this HDMI - DVI cable

      • 1,5 m

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug & Play for easier installation

      Plug & Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedure or technical analysis.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Quantity
        1
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 35585 2

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 35586 9
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        0.62  kg
        Tare weight
        0.14  kg
        Net weight
        0.48  kg
        Length
        245  mm
        Width
        155  mm
        Height
        102  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 35587 6
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        4.3  kg
        Tare weight
        1.42  kg
        Net weight
        2.88  kg
        Length
        340  mm
        Width
        340  mm
        Height
        265  mm

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.14  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg
        Net weight
        0.12  kg
        Product length
        23.5  cm
        Product width
        95  mm
        Product height
        37  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.