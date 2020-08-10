  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Feel that bass Feel that bass Feel that bass

      In-ear wireless headphones

      TAE4205WT/00

      Feel that bass

      Love those moments where the bass kicks in? These in-ear wireless headphones deliver stronger bass at the touch of a button! You get 10 hours play time, fast charging, and soft wing tips for a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      In-ear wireless headphones
      - {discount-value}

      In-ear wireless headphones

      Total

      recurring payment

      Feel that bass

      • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back
      • In-ear
      BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

      BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

      These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.

      10 hours play time. USB-C charging

      10 hours play time. USB-C charging

      You get 10 hours play time from a 2-hours charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

      Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

      Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      Secure, flexible, comfortable

      The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snuggly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers

      -

      Headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck

      -

      Powerful 8.2 mm neodymium drivers

      -

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours

      If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Wing tips for a secure fit. Better passive noise isolation

      -

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        8.2mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        105  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        42.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22  cm
        Gross weight
        2.788  kg
        Height
        21.2  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11024 0
        Nett weight
        0.84  kg
        Tare weight
        1.948  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        10.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.1  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.105  kg
        Gross weight
        0.298  kg
        Tare weight
        0.193  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11024 7

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        6*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        110* hr
        Talk time
        5.5* hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11024 3
        Gross weight
        0.082  kg
        Nett weight
        0.035  kg
        Tare weight
        0.047  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.016  kg

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20105 7

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Actual results may vary

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.