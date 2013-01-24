Home
    BASS+

    Bluetooth party speaker

    TANX100/98
    Overall Rating
      -{discount-value}

      Rock the party

      Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar. See all benefits

      Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar. See all benefits

        Rock the party

        • Bluetooth®

        14 hours play time. Loud, powerful sound

        With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this powerful speaker can fill the room with beats. 14 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.

        Party light effects. Blaze to the music

        Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.

        2x mic inputs and 1x guitar input (6.3 mm)

        Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to, so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals, or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!

        Built-in carry handle. Speaker weighs 5.6 kg

        The built-in carry handle means you can play wherever you like. Take the tunes to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can even pair with another Philips TANX100 party speaker using the 3.5 mm line-in connection.

        Easy pairing: just press the Bluetooth button

        Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just press the Bluetooth button and the speaker is ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.

        Up to 10 m wireless range

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

        2x2" tweeters. 1x5.25" bass driver

        2x2" tweeters. 1x5.25" bass driver.

        Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights

        Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights

        Dials on speaker for mic, echo, and guitar volume

        Dials on speaker for mic, echo, and guitar volume

        Karaoke features:echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

        Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          80W (maximum)
          Power (RMS and THD %)
          40W (THD 1%)
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • bass reflex system
          • Karaoke

        • Speaker

          No. of sound channels
          Mono
          Configuration
          bi-Amp
          Tweeter
          2" x 2
          Woofer
          5.25"
          Color
          Black
          Speaker Grille
          Yes

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          MP3-USB

        • Connectivity

          Line-in
          1x 3.5mm
          Mic in
          2 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
          Line-out
          1x 3.5mm
          Bluetooth profiles
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          • Music streaming (A2DP)
          • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
          • Multipoint (Multipair) support

        • Convenience

          Karaoke
          • echo control
          • female/male voice switch
          • vocal fader
          User Interface
          • LED: Red for ECO and Standby
          • Audio tones: BT
          Volume control
          Tact switch

        • Display

          Speaker Light effect
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Power

          AC power supply
          Power cord (detechable)
          AC voltage support
          110-220V (full range)
          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion (built-in)
          Battery life time
          14  hr
          Standby mode
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          7.37  kg
          Net Weight
          5.6  kg
          Packaging Width
          358  mm
          Packaging Depth
          340  mm
          Packaging Height
          447  mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          268x385x285  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

