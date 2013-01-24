Home
    Clock Radio

    TAR3205/98
      Clock Radio

      TAR3205/98
      Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze, and you can set the alarm to wake you to a gently rising radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button. See all benefits

        Wake up ready to go

        • FM, Digital tuning
        • Dual alarm

        FM digital radio

        The FM tuner delivers clear reception, and you can set up to 10 presets for your favorite stations. The display shows the time clearly.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

        Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

        Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

        The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.

        Battery backup if the power fails

        This alarm clock has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Display
          LED
          Type
          Digital

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          10

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          200 mW
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240V, 50/60 Hz
          Operation power consumption
          <3W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Warranty certificate
          • Quick start guide

        • Dimensions

          Product height
          54  mm
          Product depth
          131  mm
          Product width
          131  mm
          Product weight
          0.204  kg
          Packaging Depth
          60  mm
          Packaging Height
          190  mm
          Packaging Width
          136  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.367  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

