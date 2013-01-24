  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    There is no crema layer on top of my SENSEO® coffee

    It can happen that the foam or crema layer of your SENSEO® coffee is decreasing over time. There are several solutions to try and solve this issue yourself. Use below tips to improve the crema layer of your SENSEO® coffee.

    The coffee pod is not placed correctly

    Place the coffee pods with the convex side downwards in the center of the pod holder to ensure a good coffee flow.

    How to insert SENSEO coffee pods

    The coffee spout is polluted

    Disassemble the coffee spout and clean all parts using the dishwasher or with washing-up liquid and hot water.

    The pod holder is clogged

    A clogged pod holder might decrease the quality of your SENSEO® crema layer. Follow these instructions to clean the pod holder:

    Cleaning instructions

    1. Clean the pod holder using the dishwasher or use a brush to clean the pod holder (see image below)
    2. Place the pod holder back in the coffee machine
    How to clean SENSEO pod holder

    Build-up limescale is blocking the coffee flow

    Descale your SENSEO® coffee machine at least every three months to keep your machine free of limescale. Make sure to place the pod holder in the coffee machine, before descaling. You can find detailed instructions in the user manual that came with your SENSEO® coffee machine.

    If none of these steps solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    Maestro - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.