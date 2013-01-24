Coffee is not dispensing from my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

There are a few different causes why coffee is not dispensing from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine. Below you will find some solutions on how to solve this yourself.

Note: if you are using the machine for the first time, it is normal that during your first brew, only a few drops of coffee are dispensed. Brew a few more cups of coffee to optimize the extraction of the coffee with the compactness of the ground coffee.