1) Press the MENU button and select CALC CLEAN. Press the ESPRESSO button to start the descaling. Machines that do not have a Menu button; press the CALC CLEAN button and from there select CALC CLEAN and press the ESPRESSO button to start the descaling.

2) The descaler symbol appears on the display. For machines with a milk carafe; the machine first reminds you to insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water up to the min. level, and pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right (steam symbol).

3) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.

4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the CALC CLEAN symbol or MAX indication.

5) Place the water tank back into the machine.

6) Place a bowl underneath the coffee dispensing spout and the steam/hot water wand/milk dispenser (depending if your machine has a milk carafe or not).

7) Press the correct button to start the descaling cycle. Depending of your model this can be the AROMA/PRE GROUND or CAPPUCCINO button, see machines display which one to select.

8) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the progress. This takes about 25 minutes.

9) When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the NO WATER symbol appears on the display.

10) Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water to the MAX indication and place it back. The start rinsing symbol appears on the display.

11) For machines with a milk carafe; rinse the milk carafe, fill it with fresh water up to the MIN level and insert it into the machine. Pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right (steam symbol).

12) Place back the bowl.

13) Press the correct button to start the rinsing cycle. Depending of your model this can be the AROMA/PRE GROUND or CAPPUCCINO button, see machines display which one to select.

14) When the READY symbol appears on the display, the rinsing cycle is completed.

Note: If the NO WATER symbol appears on the display instead of the READY symbol, repeat steps 10-13 until the READY symbol appears.

You may have to repeat this multiple times.

15) Press the correct button to Exit the menu. Depending of your model this can be the ESPRESSO/STEAM/SPECIAL DRINKS button, see machines display which one to select.

16) The machine warms up and performs the automatic rinse cycle.

17) Empty the drip tray and place it back. For machines with a milk carafe, rinse the milk carafe.

18) The machine is ready for use.