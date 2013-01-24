Home
    Philips' coronavirus response

     

    At Philips, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. During this difficult time, surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure this. 

     

    We are closely monitoring guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities, and continuously updating our measures accordingly. 

     

    Our online store is open as usual. Although these are challenging circumstances, we are doing our utmost to continue to provide you the experience you expect from us.

    Delivery

     

    Our warehouses and distribution partners are taking extra hygiene precautions for safe delivery to your home. We are constantly monitoring the situation and working very closely with our partners to ensure that all appropriate health and hygiene standards are adhered to.

     

    Currently delivery may take a bit longer.

    Consumer Care

     

    Our Consumer Care agents are available to support you. It may be that operating hours are modified and experience longer waiting time to answer you or you might hear some additional background noise during the call. The agents are working from home to ensure their health and safety. You also can reach out to us through Whatsapp. For more information refer our website here.

    Service & Repairs

     

    Our service network continues to be available to process product repairs with extra safety measures and hygiene precautions being taken. It may take slightly longer than expected to return your product to you, but we will do our best to keep you updated. 

    The measures we are taking are for the health and safety of all. This is our main priority. We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented situation.

      Can I still place an order on the Philips website?
      Yes, the Philips website is fully operational. You may continue shopping online. 

      Will my order be delivered on time?

      Delivery times may be affected by the impact of measures being taken. Your order will be delivered as soon as possible. We will keep you informed along the way.

       

      As it's currently busier than usual, delivery may take a bit longer.

      Is it safe to receive packages?

      We have added extra safety precautions in our warehouses. We advise you to wash your hands after receiving any package. 

       

      WHO advises that the “likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”   

      Can I still get my product repaired by Philips?

      Service centers in some countries are temporarily closed or operating on limited capacity. We advise you to contact your local service center before visiting. 

       

      Find additional answers in our webshop FAQ.

      Telephone and webchat support are available here.

