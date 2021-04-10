Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Events calendar
AACR 2021 banner

American Association for Cancer Research

   

Annual Meeting 2021

Virtual Meeting | Week 1: April 10-15 & Week 2: May 17-21

   

OncoSignal: Driving precision medicine in cancer to the next level

Book a meeting

   

Philips MPDx welcomes you to the AACR 2021. When we get closer to the event, this site will be updated.

AACR 2021 starts in:

0
day days
0
hour hours
0
minute minutes
0
second seconds
dr.magliocco
“Targeted therapy for breast cancer requires a better understanding of the role of tumor driving signaling pathways. Leveraging Philips’ OncoSignal technology we show evidence that using certain signaling pathway assays may provide a superior approach to current immunohistochemistry methods to more effectively select patients for specific precision oncology targeted therapy treatments.”

Anthony M. Maglicco, MD, PhD

Founder & CEO, Protean BioDiagnostics, Tampa/ St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

e-Posters not to be missed

Poster session presentations will be available as PDF e-posters. Links to the e-poster presentations will be available in due time. Abstracts of the posters are included below:

Session PO.CL01.03 - Laboratory Correlates for Targeted Agents

533: Breast cancer IHC subtypes display heterogenous and independent targetable signaling pathway activity profiles- Anthony M. Magliocco, Protean BioDiagnostics, USA
Abstract

Session PO.CL01.04 - Molecular Classification of Tumors / Tumor Staging 

615: Differential pathway analyses of BCG-treated T1HG bladder cancer using Philips OncoSignal: a pilot study- 

Florus C. de Jong, Erasmus University Medical Center, NL
Abstract

Session PO.EN01.01 - Molecular, Preclinical, and Clinical Endocrinology

740: A robust rapid mRNA based test to profile simultaneously ER, AR, PI3K and MAPK functional signaling pathway activity for precision oncology- Eveline den Biezen, Philips Molecular Pathway Diagnostics, NL
Abstract
741: Characterization of high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma by measuring functional signal transduction pathway activity- Phyllis van der Ploeg, Catharina Hospital, NL
Abstract

Talk it all through with a Philips expert

Talk with a Philips expert

The best business conversations are personal and collaborative. Request a meeting for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.    

Request a meeting

Contact us

OncoSignal Homepage
placeholder image

Philips Molecular Pathway Diagnostics    

High Tech Campus 11

5656 AE Eindhoven 

The Netherlands

Phone: +31 40 2730155

Email: oncosignal@philips.com
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand