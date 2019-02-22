Home
    Asia Pacific Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology (APSCVIR) 2019

     

    21 – 24 February 2019

    Bali International Convention Centre

    Bail, Indonesia

    Booth #17

    Join us at APSCVIR 2019. We will showcase our breakthrough innovations in image guided therapy that support you in delivering outstanding patient care.

    Philips Lunch Symposium

    Thursday 21 Feb

    Room: Nusantara 2

    13:40 – 14:40

    Join renowned experts at the Philips lunch symposium

    Emerging Clinical Application in Interventional Radiology

    Meet the experts

    Emerging Clinical Application in Interventional Radiology

     

    Moderator:

    Dr. Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, IGT

     

    Speakers:

     

    IVUS in non-iliac venous interventions

    by Dr. Sriram Narayanan

    The Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre, Singapore

     

    XperCT for PAE

    by Prof. Tiago Bilhim

    St Louis Hospital, Lisbon, Portugal

     

    Perfusion angiography is the next step into the future of vascular imaging

    by Dr. Jim Reekers

    Amsterdam Medical Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

     

    Designing the interventional environment of the future

    by Dr. Barry Katzen

    Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Miami, United States

    Philips Booth - #17

    Philips Azurion with FlexArm – The advance suite that works around you.

     

     

    Meet the new Philips Azurion with FlexArm – a revolutionary new approach to image guided therapy that gives you the freedom to improve and grow your minimally invasive care. 

     

    Don’t miss this unique opportunity to stop by the Philips booth and learn how our latest innovations can help you solve your most difficult cases.

    Find out more at www.philips.com/flexarm.

    Interactive Experience
    Experience Philips Azurion

    Meet-the-expert at Philips booth*

    Time
    Topic
    Speaker

    Fri 22 Feb 2019

    11:00 – 11:10

    Vascular Perfusion

    Dr. Jim Reekers

    13:15 – 13:25

    Prostate artery anatomy revisited with XperCT

    Prof Tiago Bilhim

    15:05 – 15:15

    Next Generation HCC treatment

    Dr Kittipitch Bannangkoon
    * Program is subject to change.

    Image Guided Therapy Devices


    Our seamless integrated solutions advance minimally invasive procedures by helping clinicians to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient at the point of care.
    Learn more here
