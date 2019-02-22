21 – 24 February 2019
Bali International Convention Centre
Bail, Indonesia
Booth #17
Join us at APSCVIR 2019. We will showcase our breakthrough innovations in image guided therapy that support you in delivering outstanding patient care.
Philips Lunch Symposium
Thursday 21 Feb
Room: Nusantara 2
13:40 – 14:40
Join renowned experts at the Philips lunch symposium
Emerging Clinical Application in Interventional Radiology
Dr. Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, IGT
Speakers:
IVUS in non-iliac venous interventions
by Dr. Sriram Narayanan
The Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre, Singapore
XperCT for PAE
by Prof. Tiago Bilhim
St Louis Hospital, Lisbon, Portugal
Perfusion angiography is the next step into the future of vascular imaging
by Dr. Jim Reekers
Amsterdam Medical Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Designing the interventional environment of the future
by Dr. Barry Katzen
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Miami, United States
Meet the new Philips Azurion with FlexArm – a revolutionary new approach to
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to stop by the Philips booth and learn how our latest innovations can help you solve your most difficult cases.
Find out more at www.philips.com/flexarm.
Time
Topic
Speaker
Fri 22 Feb 2019
11:00 – 11:10
Vascular Perfusion
Dr. Jim Reekers
13:15 – 13:25
Prostate artery anatomy revisited with XperCT
Prof Tiago Bilhim
15:05 – 15:15
Next Generation HCC treatment
Dr Kittipitch Bannangkoon