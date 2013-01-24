Home
Digital Transformation of the Pathology Laboratory at Kameda Medical Center (Japan) 


Join us on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at 4PM AEST (3PM KST | 2PM SST) for a one-hour webinar and learn from Dr. Andrey Bychkov how Kameda Medical Center, Japan transformed their histopathology laboratory into a fully digital facility.
 

This webinar provides an overview of the key factors to consider when implementing a digital pathology solution and the benefits of moving to a fully digital laboratory. Dr. Andrey will also discuss evolving technologies such as computational pathology and about the impact of COVID-19 on their laboratory

Andrey Bychkov

About Andrey Bychkov MD, PhD


Dr. Bychkov is currently the Director of Digital Pathology at Kameda Medical Center, Japan, where he is tasked with overseeing all the digital pathology and artificial intelligence initiatives of the histopathological laboratory. He is board certified in Anatomical Pathology with a special interest in thyroid, endocrine and digital/computational pathology. He is the section editor for PathologyOutlines and on the board of J Pathol Trans Med. Dr. Bychkov has published extensively and has authored over 70 journal articles and book chapters. He regularly presents at various conferences and pathology meetings.

