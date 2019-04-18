Dates: April 18 – 19, 2019
Time: 8:00am-5:00pm
Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre
Address: 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore, 039593, Singapore
Denise Bradley
Business Marketing Manager, Asean Pacific
denise.bradley@philips.com
Laetitia Franquin
General Care Solutions Specialist
Laetitia.franquin@philips.com
Patient care is at the heart of everything we do. It is what drives us to constantly seek more effective solutions to improve outcomes and efficiencies. Yet too many patients are still dying in lower-acuity hospital units around the world due to missed signs of deterioration. While half of the adverse events occurring in hospitalized patients are preventable, these incidences are often missed due to early signs of deterioration that goes undetected or even unrecognized by medical professionals.
Chris Subbe, UK
A national initiative for Electronic early warning system
Date / Time: 19 April, 11:00 am – 12:40pm
Dana Edelson, USA
Plenary 3 - Big data and real-time analytics are transforming rapid response landscape
Date / Time: 19 April, 09:00am – 10:30am
Machine Learning outperform simple analytics in recognition of sepsis
Date / Time: 19 April, 12:45pm – 1:45pm
Barbara McLean, USA
RRT and Sepsis: Outcomes and Interventions
Date / Time: 19 April, 1:45pm – 3:25pm
Making MEWS Matter
Date / Time: 19 April, 3:45pm – 5:00pm
