Patient care is at the heart of everything we do. It is what drives us to constantly seek more effective solutions to improve outcomes and efficiencies. Yet too many patients are still dying in lower-acuity hospital units around the world due to missed signs of deterioration. While half of the adverse events occurring in hospitalized patients are preventable, these incidences are often missed due to early signs of deterioration that goes undetected or even unrecognized by medical professionals.