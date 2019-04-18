Home
Early detection.
Empowered care.

International Conference on Rapid Response Systems and Medical Emergency Teams

 

Dates: April 18 – 19, 2019

Time: 8:00am-5:00pm

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Address: 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore, 039593, Singapore

 

Event Program

Download (pdf)

Your Philips Contacts for the event:

 

Denise Bradley 

Business Marketing Manager, Asean Pacific

denise.bradley@philips.com

 

Laetitia Franquin

General Care Solutions Specialist

Laetitia.franquin@philips.com  

For the early detection and intervention of patient deterioration.

 

Patient care is at the heart of everything we do. It is what drives us to constantly seek more effective solutions to improve outcomes and efficiencies. Yet too many patients are still dying in lower-acuity hospital units around the world due to missed signs of deterioration. While half of the adverse events occurring in hospitalized patients are preventable, these incidences are often missed due to early signs of deterioration that goes undetected or even unrecognized by medical professionals.

Meet the experts

 

Chris Subbe, UK
A national initiative for Electronic early warning system
Date / Time: 19 April, 11:00 am – 12:40pm

 

Dana Edelson, USA

Plenary 3 - Big data and real-time analytics are transforming rapid response landscape
Date / Time: 19 April, 09:00am – 10:30am

 

Machine Learning outperform simple analytics in recognition of sepsis
Date / Time: 19 April, 12:45pm – 1:45pm

 

Barbara McLean, USA
RRT and Sepsis: Outcomes and Interventions
Date / Time: 19 April, 1:45pm – 3:25pm

 

Making MEWS Matter
Date / Time: 19 April, 3:45pm – 5:00pm

Solutions to support your journey to better care

Patient monitoring
Patient monitors that combine reliability with functionality, to equip clinicians with the comprehensive information they need, at the touch of a screen
Wearable surveillance
Wearable devices with wireless technology that transmit data where needed, while giving patients more mobility and freedom
Event notification management
Event notification management software provides a unified view of each patient’s medical condition from virtually anywhere, on almost any device
Early warning signs (EWS)
Automated early warning scoring systems to help care providers identify signs of a potential patient deterioration and intervene early
EMR/ADT connectivity
Integrated EMR/ADT connectivity solutions custom-designed for enterprise deployment and engineered to support comprehensive medical records
Clinical services and support
Clinical services and support tailored to your organization’s goals, along with change management to help improve both clinical care and operational effectiveness

Explore more in general care

Why consider implementing automated EWS?

Why consider implementing automated EWS? Motivating factors your organization might share. 


View this and other videos featuring EWS advice and insights from clinical leaders

Rapid response to clinical deterioration with automated early warning scoring


Learn more about the benefits

Every respiratory measure matters        


Read how respiratory rate can be an early indicator of patient deterioration
General Hospital in Bangor

General Hospital in Bangor, UK, reports a reduction in serious events by 35%8 by incorporating Philips IntelliVue Guardian.


Watch the video

Philips early warning scoring technology

See how Philips early warning scoring technology led to a reduction in patient codes at Saratoga Hospital in New York


Watch the video
Smart vital sign monitoring and EWS

Q&A: Smart vital sign monitoring and EWS


Read the article

Automated EWS makes a significant difference8


Read the Effect of an automated notification system for deteriorating ward patients on clinical outcomes

References


1 James, JT. A New, Evidence-based Estimate of Patient Harms Associated with Hospital Care. Journal of Patient Safety: September 2013 - Volume 9 - Issue 3 - p 122–128.)

2 Word Health Organization Europe

3 Fuhrmann L, Lippert A, Perner A, Østergaard D. Resuscitation. 2008 Jun;77(3):325-30. Epub 2008 Mar 14. PMID: 18342422 [PubMed - indexed for MEDLINE]

4 Lippincott, Williams and Wilkins, 2012

5 Mok, W et al. Attitudes towards vital signs monitoring in the detection of clinical deterioration: scale development and survey of ward nurses. Int J Qual Health Care (2015) 27 (3): 207-213.

6 Franklin C, Mathew J. Developing strategies to prevent in hospital cardiac arrest: analyzing responses of physicians and nurses in the hours before the event. Crit Care Med. 1994;22(2):244-247

7 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR): Vital Signs: Central Line--Associated Blood Stream Infections --- United States, 2001, 2008, and 2009. March 4, 2011 / 60(08);243-248. http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6008a4.htm

8 Subbe, C.P., Duller, B. & Bellomo, R. Crit Care (2017) 21: 52. doi:10.1186/s13054-017-1635-z

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

