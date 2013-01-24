Philips IntelliVue Guardian Solution
Optimize your clinical workflow to improve patient care
IntelliVue Guardian Solution (IGS) is a workflow support solution that automates many steps in routine vital signs taking on general wards, helps to increase compliance, and utilizes tailored EWS protocols to help you identify early signs of patient deterioration. IGS may also help document compliance with established patient safety standards by making it easy to alert physicians when needed.
Philips Guardian helps you to reduce ICU transfers and readmissions, adverse events, and length of stay. Plus the system can be tailored to your hospital’s escalation protocols to improve clinical workflow, financial outcomes, and patient care.
In some hospital medical-surgical units, patient information and color coded early warning scores are written on a centrally located whiteboard used to notify clinicians of changes in their patients’ status. With the IntelliVue Guardian mobile client application, clinicians will now be able to view patient vital signs, collected via devices like the wearable biosensor, and early warning scores on their mobile devices. The app can help notify clinicians to signs of potential patient deterioration before an adverse event might occur, supporting them to more efficiently intervene and focus on patients that need attention right away.
Learn more about the advanced monitor technology, wearables and software that seamlessly combines with enterprise-wide interoperability to get your hospital up and running quickly with automated early warning scoring.
Why consider implementing automated EWS?
Motivating factors your organization might share.
Building an organizational case for automated EWS
Addressing the various priorities of the clinical, financial, IT and executive teams.
Implementing change management with automated EWS
Measuring the success of your EWS program over time.
Bagan Specialist Center customer story
At Bagan Specialist Center, Philips Patient Deterioration Solution was implemented to support the reduction of code blue incidences by more than 50%.
1 Subbe, C.P., Duller, B. & Bellomo, R. Crit Care (2017) 21: 52. doi:10.1186/s13054-017-1635-z
Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary. Funding of the monitoring equipment and the research nurses was through a grant from Philips
2 www.jointcommissions.org
3 Incidence, staff awareness and mortality of patients at risk on general wards. Fuhrmann L, Lippert A, Perner A, Østergaard D. Resuscitation. 2008 Jun;77(3):325-30. Epub 2008 Mar 14. PMID: 18342422 [PubMed - indexed for MEDLINE]