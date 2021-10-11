Search terms

Oct 10, 2021 by Philips Healthcare
Reading time: 1 - 3 minutes

How to keep trauma PI on track

How to keep trauma

Authored by Angie Chisolm, MBA, BSN, RN, CFRN, TCRN. As published by Trauma System News, September 20, 2021.


Hospital staffing shortages are making it hard for many trauma program leaders to fulfill key responsibilities, including performance improvement (PI) activities.


That is one of the major findings of the recent “Top Concerns in Trauma” Survey that Philips Trauma Center Consulting Services conducted with Trauma System News.


The goal of our survey was to identify the issues that trauma program leaders are most concerned about as they prepare for 2022. So far, nearly 300 trauma professionals have taken the survey. Overall, respondents paint a picture of trauma programs that are being squeezed by lack of staff, lack of money and lack of support. 

 

Read the full article how to keep trauma PI on track when resources are spread thin


Explore our Trauma Center Consulting Services
Contact us

About the author

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.