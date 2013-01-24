The Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis (Jeroen Bosch Hospital) is one of the biggest teaching hospitals in the Netherlands and aims to become the most patient-oriented hospital in the country.
To help patients feel more comfortable when they undergo a radiography exam, the Jeroen Bosch Hospital installed Philips Ambient Experience in two of its radiography rooms.
The Philips Ambient Experience team used design thinking in healthcare to create a peaceful and pleasant environment that benefits patients and caregivers. In a 2011 study, Philips Research documented an increase of 29% and 45.45% in patient satisfaction in the Ambient Experience rooms compared to the control group.1
"Patients are clearly more relaxed, thanks to the combination of lighting, video projections and sound.”
- Harm Geraedts
Cluster Manager for Imaging Techniques, Jeroen Bosch Hospital
Based on Philips expertise in healthcare technology and consumer design, we put best practices to work, introducing innovative elements to transform a medical environment. Our validated room designs help support the specific procedures for different clinical areas such as radiography.
The Ambient Experience solution can include:
