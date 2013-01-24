Västerbotten County Council (Sweden) and Philips Healthcare have formed a novel public-private collaboration with the purpose of creating effective and innovative solutions to meet the challenges of the healthcare sector.

The project aims to test new solutions that could improve the care environment and care processes at Ward 2 in the largest psychiatric clinic at Norrland’s University Hospital in Umeå built in the 1960s. Issues at this facility include overcrowding, high staff turnover and readmissions, long patient stays and limited patient activities.

Philips Healthcare consultants took a holistic approach to improving the psychiatric services at the clinic. They did research, collected best practices from experts around the world, and developed a spatial analysis and Experience Flow for Ward 2 to identify improvement opportunities.

The renovated Ward 2 opened in 2017. The learnings from this project will be used to create an optimal new psychiatric care facility planned for 2020.