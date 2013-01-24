Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute puts people at the heart of diagnostic procedures

COVID-19 has impacted millions of people around the world including athletes. Teams have formed ‘bubbles’ to help contain the spread, but even then, dozens of players have become infected.

One such patient in the southern Florida area was a very large and very reluctant athlete who, recovered from COVID-19, needed a negative cardiac MR scan for his return to play. His only prior experience with MRI was in a ‘feet-first’ position for imaging of his lower extremities. The idea of going into the bore head-first made him very nervous.

This patient went to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, the largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility in the region.

When MCVI ordered their new Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR system they installed it in a room outfitted with an engaging environment designed to relax their patients – Ambient Experience.