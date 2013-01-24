In recent years, Wye Valley NHS Trust has seen a 10% rise in annual demand for most imaging services and a 50%-60% rise in demand for CT in particular. To meet this rising demand within the NHS targets for turnaround times, the Trust asked Philips to help them make best use of their capacity and staff resources and thereby improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services.

“We want to modernize the radiology department at Wye Valley NHS Trust, bringing in the latest technology and empowering our staff to lead change and truly transform patient care,” said Robert Griffiths, Radiology Services Manager. “We wanted a partner who could help us look at our department from a fresh perspective and help us make a step-change towards improving our department for staff and patients.”