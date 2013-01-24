Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Healthcare Performance Improvement Consulting

Performance improvement

Contact us

Helping to drive operational efficiency, throughput and patient value

 

Many hospitals are looking to enhance process efficiency, increase throughput capacity, and improve patient value. Our consultants work side-by-side with your staff and leadership to help streamline processes, improve operational performance, and enhance the patient and staff experience, while reducing costs.

 

Performance improvement recommendations are data-driven across the entire patient journey, providing a phased roadmap to help achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, patient throughput, and patient satisfaction.

Our services

Imaging optimization consulting

 

Imaging procedures are a commonplace occurrence for a hospital visit. It is critical to patient loyalty and retention that these experiences be easy, fast, and routine.
Download service overview

Cardiology optimization consulting

 

As your cardiology teams look to increase the efficiency of their operations and patient flow, you must also reach department performance goals and deliver an exceptional patient experience. 
Download service overview

Emergency department optimization consulting

 

EDs face long patient wait times, non-emergency procedures, transitions to other care departments, and peak volumes at certain times of the day. EDs must tackle these bottlenecks by streamlining care, while remaining flexible to adapt to change. 
Download service overview

Critical care optimization consulting

 

Critical care settings present unique challenges, where leaders often manage life-threatening situations. The use of complex technologies required to provide care can present an atmosphere of disruption and noise, above which caregivers must rise.

Our collaborative approach 

 

Using our innovative design-thinking approach ‘CoCreate’, we work together with you to create a preferred future state.

 

  • Assessment:  Our consultants start with an assessment of current processes, that includes data analysis, stakeholder interviews, observations and a gap analysis of key performance measures.
  • Patient experience review: Creation of the patient journey based on patient insights. The patient experience is visualized in a flow map that identifies opportunities for improvement.
  • Recommendations: In co-creation workshops, we work with your clinical and management teams to provide prioritized recommendations that increase clinical process efficiency, patient throughput and are focused on patient and staff satisfaction. New processes are tested and validated, or changed if necessary.
  • Implementation: Our consultants can assist in implementing new processes and embedding sustainable change management programs within your department.

Learn how we help drive healthcare transformation

See how we've helped other hospitals and health systems

Latest insights from our experts

More insights from our team

Contact us

 

Would you like to talk with one of our consultants? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand