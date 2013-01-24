Home
For decades, hospitals have been a ‘destination.’ Increasingly however, hospitals are becoming an ecosystem hub – a conduit to proactive personal health, population health management, and value-based care, through virtual and distributed care delivery. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated this trend. 

 

This evolving paradigm of digital outreach requires a clear understanding of new workflows, new technologies, and new strategies. Our consultants are fully versed in the language of innovation and can help bring your organization up-to-speed with a plan for ‘connected’ success.

 

We offer broad and deep expertise on the not-so-distant trends of tomorrow. Our clinical, design, and business consultants, bring vision and business strategy to new care ecosystem exploration. We work with you to co-create both conceptual, and market-ready innovations for today and tomorrow.
Our services

HealthSuite Labs

 

Help solve complex problems in healthcare with our co-creation and co-innovation approach while leveraging Philips’ clinical, technological and design knowledge.
Strategic design consulting

 

Leveraging healthcare design thinking to create innovative and efficient environments and services for an exceptional experience focused on workflow efficiency.
